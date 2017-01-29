Teddy Bear & Friends

Let Me Call You Sweetheart: Make a bid for Make-A-Wish Vermont

The Vermont Teddy Bear Company’s one-of-a-kind Sweetheart Bear.

Photos courtesy of The Vermont Teddy Bear Company

It’s always satisfying to spread the gospel of good artists, good work, and good collectors. With this week’s posting, I get to alert all of you to a very special example of a good work that happens to be accomplishing good works, too! I’m excited to unveil a beautiful design that was made to raise money, spirits, and awareness. While chatting with Abby Temeles, brand manager for the Vermont Teddy Bear Company (VTBC), I learned about their recent outpouring of warmth and high regard for the Vermont chapter of Make-A-Wish. What’s especially exciting is that all teddy bear lovers can participate in this charitable mission.

2017 TOBY Industry’s Choice Award winners

The winners of the 2017 Teddy Bear of the Year (TOBY) Industry’s Choice Awards were announced at the Crossroads Doll & Teddy Bear Show in San Diego Jan. 7. Approximately 200 entries submitted by 80 artists from around the world were each given a score by fellow professionals within the teddy bear collecting field. The highest-scoring entries in each category become this year’s Industry’s Choice winners, and will go on to be the nominees for the Public’s Choice Awards voted on by Teddy Bear & Friends readers.

