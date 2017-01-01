Teddy Bear & Friends

Last Stop with Helga Torfs: Farewell, 2016! Hello, 2017!

Photos courtesy of Collector Bears by Helga Torfs

This year’s blogging for The Plush Life gave me a fantastic opportunity to revisit many of the very talented artists I’ve gotten to know over the years. Many of them reside overseas — in Europe, Asia, and Australia — and many are based here, out of the United States, and in our “neighbor to the North,” Canada. It’s been so much fun taking these cyber journeys, and my Plush Passport has gotten a great deal of cyber stamping. It’s been a glorious global trek, hasn’t it?

Pausing with Paws: Donna Manthey’s critters refresh and revitalize us

Gwolli
Photos courtesy of Bearily Pawsing

While we’re all in hectic-holiday mode, it’s smart to take a moment and reflect on the calming, peaceful interludes that the Christmas season brings to its celebrants. Whether a person is a devout Christian, a religious dabbler, a spiritual type, or a secular participant who likes the tinsel and the trappings, the month of December provides ample opportunity to count one’s good fortune.

Annette’s Legacy Lives On: eBay auction lets you bid in her memory

Annette Funicello with Christmas wreath, Courtesy of Movie Star News
Annette Funicello with Christmas wreath. Courtesy of Movie Star News

One of the teddy bear world’s leading lights had to be Annette Funicello. A child star — back when that meant a disciplined and talented performer, not a media brat or a cyber know-it-all — Annette grew up in front of the eyes of her adoring public. Whether she was a Mouseketeer or a beach-blanket, bikini-clad pop star, Annette was always America’s sweetheart. When she moved into the realm of teddy bear designing, it was a natural fit. She had always adored her own stuffed-animal companions — and was frequently photographed holding a toy bear, tiger, poodle, or lion — and her name and good cheer brought attention to the world of artist bears and adult collectors.

