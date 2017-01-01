Teddy Bear & Friends

One of the teddy bear world’s leading lights had to be Annette Funicello. A child star — back when that meant a disciplined and talented performer, not a media brat or a cyber know-it-all — Annette grew up in front of the eyes of her adoring public. Whether she was a Mouseketeer or a beach-blanket, bikini-clad pop star, Annette was always America’s sweetheart. When she moved into the realm of teddy bear designing, it was a natural fit. She had always adored her own stuffed-animal companions — and was frequently photographed holding a toy bear, tiger, poodle, or lion — and her name and good cheer brought attention to the world of artist bears and adult collectors.

