Teddy Bear & Friends

Think about our world of ursine creativity. Don’t we have so much to be grateful for? For this kick-off blog of 2017, I’m thinking about a show I just watched on cable-TV. I make no apologies for my appreciation of a good televised program. (Okay, I’m not a totally whole, solid, unmoving couch potato, but I am a couch French fry! I can lay about with the best of them, while sipping a nice Beaujolais.) A show I recently, unexpectedly stumbled upon got me to ponder the beautiful parts of being immersed in the bear world.
Last Stop with Helga Torfs: Farewell, 2016! Hello, 2017!
Photos courtesy of Collector Bears by Helga Torfs
This year’s blogging for The Plush Life gave me a fantastic opportunity to revisit many of the very talented artists I’ve gotten to know over the years. Many of them reside overseas — in Europe, Asia, and Australia — and many are based here, out of the United States, and in our “neighbor to the North,” Canada. It’s been so much fun taking these cyber journeys, and my Plush Passport has gotten a great deal of cyber stamping. It’s been a glorious global trek, hasn’t it?
Pausing with Paws: Donna Manthey’s critters refresh and revitalize us
Photos courtesy of Bearily Pawsing
While we’re all in hectic-holiday mode, it’s smart to take a moment and reflect on the calming, peaceful interludes that the Christmas season brings to its celebrants. Whether a person is a devout Christian, a religious dabbler, a spiritual type, or a secular participant who likes the tinsel and the trappings, the month of December provides ample opportunity to count one’s good fortune.