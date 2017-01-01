Teddy Bear & Friends

Photos courtesy of Collector Bears by Helga Torfs
This year’s blogging for The Plush Life gave me a fantastic opportunity to revisit many of the very talented artists I’ve gotten to know over the years. Many of them reside overseas — in Europe, Asia, and Australia — and many are based here, out of the United States, and in our “neighbor to the North,” Canada. It’s been so much fun taking these cyber journeys, and my Plush Passport has gotten a great deal of cyber stamping. It’s been a glorious global trek, hasn’t it?