2017 TOBY Industry’s Choice Award winners

The winners of the 2017 Teddy Bear of the Year (TOBY) Industry’s Choice Awards were announced at the Crossroads Doll & Teddy Bear Show in San Diego Jan. 7. Approximately 200 entries submitted by 80 artists from around the world were each given a score by fellow professionals within the teddy bear collecting field. The highest-scoring entries in each category become this year’s Industry’s Choice winners, and will go on to be the nominees for the Public’s Choice Awards voted on by Teddy Bear & Friends readers.
Look for the TOBY Public’s Choice ballot in the May 2017 issue of Teddy Bear & Friends, available in early March, or visit our website between March 15 and June 30 to find a link to the online ballot.
The TOBY Public’s Choice winners will be announced at the Teddy Bear Artist Invitational in Syracuse, N.Y., July 27-29.
This year’s Industry’s Choice winners are:
Artist Categories
Miniature Dressed Bear
Benjamin
Masako Kitao, Everynrose
Confiture Dolly Bear Cub
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations
The Key Master
Shane Elliott, Little Bear Guy
Maritza
Lisa Madsen, Madsen Miniatures
Paul-Oliver
Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade
Miniature Undressed Bear
Biscuit
Lynn Bowie, Madabout Bears
Bonnie
Tatiana Scalozub, TSminibears
Cisely
Soyo Sato, Baby Talk Bears
Gabriela
Donna Griffin, Donna and the Bears
Tuffy
Kim Russell, Russell Bears
Small Dressed Bear
Aiden
Laurent Bergmann, Lovable Bears
Jandar the Forest Bear
Kim Russell, Russell Bears
Louis
Anne-Marie Verron, The Bear Fallen From the Stars
Sabrina, a Witch
Sharon Barron, Barron Bears
Stinkerbell
Christie Kotz, The Peach Peddler Bears
Small Undressed Bear
Autumn
Charlene Draeger, Charbears
Elodie
Yvonne Andrew, Bebbin Bears
Freya
Christina Metcalfe, A Bear Named Jack
Mickey
Irina Kudryashov
Rugiada
Annalisa Taddei, The Tuscany Bear Maker
Large Dressed Bear
Andrew
Masae Hamagami, Bon Bon Marchee
Cassandra
Michelle Lamb, “One & Only” Bears
Fletcher the Steampunk Aviator
Michele Freeman, Eden and Friends
Lady Ascot
Karen Brentnall, Kaz Bears
Opal
Jill Johnson, JillyBears
Large Undressed Bear
Bishek
Irina Kudryashov
Giordano
Tatiana Khoroshun, Brambly Woodland
Hudson
Kat Michalski, Kat’s Originals Bears
Peony
Silke Hirschfelder, The Mountaineers
Toyah
Linda Chiasson, Bear in Mind Collectibles
Miniature “Friend”
Coco
Masako Kitao, Everynrose
Gianduja Dolly Baby Goat
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations
Lisa
Tatiana Scalozub, TSminibears
Mally Wonderland Mouse
Stephanie Tiongco, Stevi T.’s Alpaca Encounters
Rufus
Lynn Bowie, Madabout Bears
Small “Friend”
Baby Wallerby Eddy
Heike Buchner, Sunshine-Teddy’s
GiGi
Cindy Cherry, CC Bears Australia
Kizuna
Masaya Sato, TEDDY PAPA
Pierino
Silke Hirschfelder, The Mountaineers
Rocky
Lisa Page, Arcas Designs
Large “Friend”
Bella
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears
Bianca
Aiko Kawamoto, Aico Bear
Renard
Michelle Lamb, “One & Only” Bears
The Thief
Shelly Allison, The Rabbit Maker
Zara
Francesca Boretti, KALEideaSCOPE
Bear or “Friend” using Nontraditional Materials
Destiny
Laura Frazier, FarmGirl Arts
Ernie’s Steampunk Biker Mouse
Stephanie Tiongco, Stevi T.’s Alpaca Encounters
Melanie
Marina Goltyaeva, Artistic Dolls by Marina Goltyaeva
Raja
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears
Zeta the Search & Rescue Dog
Cindy Thompson, Chicktin Creations
Set or Vignette
Always Be Good Company: BonBon & BabyBolo
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations
Barney & Junior
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears
The Hideout, featuring Robbie the Raccoon, Barney the Bear, and Freddy the Fox
Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade
Lily’s Hope
Joanne Livingston, Desertmountainbear
Steampunk Poe Takes Flight
Capt*n Ron & Kristy Northman, Captain Ron’s Bears
Manufacturer Categories
Manufactured Bear
Leander
DEMDACO
Mandell
GUND
Nancy Tillman Polar Bear
DEMDACO
Manufactured “Friend”
Bernese Mountain Dog
DEMDACO
Chihuahua Beanbag
DEMDACO
Rocco
GUND
Congratulations to all this year’s winners!