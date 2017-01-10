2017 TOBY Industry’s Choice Award winners

The winners of the 2017 Teddy Bear of the Year (TOBY) Industry’s Choice Awards were announced at the Crossroads Doll & Teddy Bear Show in San Diego Jan. 7. Approximately 200 entries submitted by 80 artists from around the world were each given a score by fellow professionals within the teddy bear collecting field. The highest-scoring entries in each category become this year’s Industry’s Choice winners, and will go on to be the nominees for the Public’s Choice Awards voted on by Teddy Bear & Friends readers.

Look for the TOBY Public’s Choice ballot in the May 2017 issue of Teddy Bear & Friends, available in early March, or visit our website between March 15 and June 30 to find a link to the online ballot.

The TOBY Public’s Choice winners will be announced at the Teddy Bear Artist Invitational in Syracuse, N.Y., July 27-29.

This year’s Industry’s Choice winners are:

Artist Categories

Miniature Dressed Bear



Benjamin

Masako Kitao, Everynrose



Confiture Dolly Bear Cub

Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations



The Key Master

Shane Elliott, Little Bear Guy



Maritza

Lisa Madsen, Madsen Miniatures



Paul-Oliver

Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade

Miniature Undressed Bear



Biscuit

Lynn Bowie, Madabout Bears



Bonnie

Tatiana Scalozub, TSminibears



Cisely

Soyo Sato, Baby Talk Bears



Gabriela

Donna Griffin, Donna and the Bears



Tuffy

Kim Russell, Russell Bears

Small Dressed Bear



Aiden

Laurent Bergmann, Lovable Bears



Jandar the Forest Bear

Kim Russell, Russell Bears



Louis

Anne-Marie Verron, The Bear Fallen From the Stars



Sabrina, a Witch

Sharon Barron, Barron Bears



Stinkerbell

Christie Kotz, The Peach Peddler Bears

Small Undressed Bear



Autumn

Charlene Draeger, Charbears



Elodie

Yvonne Andrew, Bebbin Bears



Freya

Christina Metcalfe, A Bear Named Jack



Mickey

Irina Kudryashov



Rugiada

Annalisa Taddei, The Tuscany Bear Maker

Large Dressed Bear



Andrew

Masae Hamagami, Bon Bon Marchee



Cassandra

Michelle Lamb, “One & Only” Bears



Fletcher the Steampunk Aviator

Michele Freeman, Eden and Friends



Lady Ascot

Karen Brentnall, Kaz Bears



Opal

Jill Johnson, JillyBears

Large Undressed Bear



Bishek

Irina Kudryashov



Giordano

Tatiana Khoroshun, Brambly Woodland



Hudson

Kat Michalski, Kat’s Originals Bears



Peony

Silke Hirschfelder, The Mountaineers



Toyah

Linda Chiasson, Bear in Mind Collectibles

Miniature “Friend”



Coco

Masako Kitao, Everynrose



Gianduja Dolly Baby Goat

Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations



Lisa

Tatiana Scalozub, TSminibears



Mally Wonderland Mouse

Stephanie Tiongco, Stevi T.’s Alpaca Encounters



Rufus

Lynn Bowie, Madabout Bears

Small “Friend”



Baby Wallerby Eddy

Heike Buchner, Sunshine-Teddy’s



GiGi

Cindy Cherry, CC Bears Australia



Kizuna

Masaya Sato, TEDDY PAPA



Pierino

Silke Hirschfelder, The Mountaineers



Rocky

Lisa Page, Arcas Designs

Large “Friend”



Bella

Ozlem Waller, Ozbears



Bianca

Aiko Kawamoto, Aico Bear



Renard

Michelle Lamb, “One & Only” Bears



The Thief

Shelly Allison, The Rabbit Maker



Zara

Francesca Boretti, KALEideaSCOPE

Bear or “Friend” using Nontraditional Materials



Destiny

Laura Frazier, FarmGirl Arts



Ernie’s Steampunk Biker Mouse

Stephanie Tiongco, Stevi T.’s Alpaca Encounters



Melanie

Marina Goltyaeva, Artistic Dolls by Marina Goltyaeva



Raja

Ozlem Waller, Ozbears



Zeta the Search & Rescue Dog

Cindy Thompson, Chicktin Creations

Set or Vignette



Always Be Good Company: BonBon & BabyBolo

Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations



Barney & Junior

Ozlem Waller, Ozbears



The Hideout, featuring Robbie the Raccoon, Barney the Bear, and Freddy the Fox

Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade



Lily’s Hope

Joanne Livingston, Desertmountainbear



Steampunk Poe Takes Flight

Capt*n Ron & Kristy Northman, Captain Ron’s Bears

Manufacturer Categories

Manufactured Bear



Leander

DEMDACO



Mandell

GUND



Nancy Tillman Polar Bear

DEMDACO

Manufactured “Friend”



Bernese Mountain Dog

DEMDACO



Chihuahua Beanbag

DEMDACO



Rocco

GUND

Congratulations to all this year’s winners!