Teddy Bear & Friends

2017 TOBY Industry’s Choice Award winners

by

The winners of the 2017 Teddy Bear of the Year (TOBY) Industry’s Choice Awards were announced at the Crossroads Doll & Teddy Bear Show in San Diego Jan. 7. Approximately 200 entries submitted by 80 artists from around the world were each given a score by fellow professionals within the teddy bear collecting field. The highest-scoring entries in each category become this year’s Industry’s Choice winners, and will go on to be the nominees for the Public’s Choice Awards voted on by Teddy Bear & Friends readers.

Look for the TOBY Public’s Choice ballot in the May 2017 issue of Teddy Bear & Friends, available in early March, or visit our website between March 15 and June 30 to find a link to the online ballot.

The TOBY Public’s Choice winners will be announced at the Teddy Bear Artist Invitational in Syracuse, N.Y., July 27-29.

This year’s Industry’s Choice winners are:

Artist Categories

Miniature Dressed Bear


Benjamin
Masako Kitao, Everynrose


Confiture Dolly Bear Cub
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations


The Key Master
Shane Elliott, Little Bear Guy


Maritza
Lisa Madsen, Madsen Miniatures


Paul-Oliver
Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade

Miniature Undressed Bear


Biscuit
Lynn Bowie, Madabout Bears


Bonnie
Tatiana Scalozub, TSminibears


Cisely
Soyo Sato, Baby Talk Bears


Gabriela
Donna Griffin, Donna and the Bears


Tuffy
Kim Russell, Russell Bears

Small Dressed Bear


Aiden
Laurent Bergmann, Lovable Bears


Jandar the Forest Bear
Kim Russell, Russell Bears


Louis
Anne-Marie Verron, The Bear Fallen From the Stars


Sabrina, a Witch
Sharon Barron, Barron Bears


Stinkerbell
Christie Kotz, The Peach Peddler Bears

Small Undressed Bear


Autumn
Charlene Draeger, Charbears


Elodie
Yvonne Andrew, Bebbin Bears


Freya
Christina Metcalfe, A Bear Named Jack


Mickey
Irina Kudryashov


Rugiada
Annalisa Taddei, The Tuscany Bear Maker

Large Dressed Bear


Andrew
Masae Hamagami, Bon Bon Marchee


Cassandra
Michelle Lamb, “One & Only” Bears


Fletcher the Steampunk Aviator
Michele Freeman, Eden and Friends


Lady Ascot
Karen Brentnall, Kaz Bears


Opal
Jill Johnson, JillyBears

Large Undressed Bear


Bishek
Irina Kudryashov


Giordano
Tatiana Khoroshun, Brambly Woodland


Hudson
Kat Michalski, Kat’s Originals Bears


Peony
Silke Hirschfelder, The Mountaineers


Toyah
Linda Chiasson, Bear in Mind Collectibles

Miniature “Friend”


Coco
Masako Kitao, Everynrose


Gianduja Dolly Baby Goat
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations


Lisa
Tatiana Scalozub, TSminibears


Mally Wonderland Mouse
Stephanie Tiongco, Stevi T.’s Alpaca Encounters


Rufus
Lynn Bowie, Madabout Bears

Small “Friend”


Baby Wallerby Eddy
Heike Buchner, Sunshine-Teddy’s


GiGi
Cindy Cherry, CC Bears Australia


Kizuna
Masaya Sato, TEDDY PAPA


Pierino
Silke Hirschfelder, The Mountaineers


Rocky
Lisa Page, Arcas Designs

Large “Friend”


Bella
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears


Bianca
Aiko Kawamoto, Aico Bear


Renard
Michelle Lamb, “One & Only” Bears


The Thief
Shelly Allison, The Rabbit Maker


Zara
Francesca Boretti, KALEideaSCOPE

Bear or “Friend” using Nontraditional Materials


Destiny
Laura Frazier, FarmGirl Arts


Ernie’s Steampunk Biker Mouse
Stephanie Tiongco, Stevi T.’s Alpaca Encounters


Melanie
Marina Goltyaeva, Artistic Dolls by Marina Goltyaeva


Raja
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears


Zeta the Search & Rescue Dog
Cindy Thompson, Chicktin Creations

Set or Vignette


Always Be Good Company: BonBon & BabyBolo
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations


Barney & Junior
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears


The Hideout, featuring Robbie the Raccoon, Barney the Bear, and Freddy the Fox
Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade


Lily’s Hope
Joanne Livingston, Desertmountainbear


Steampunk Poe Takes Flight
Capt*n Ron & Kristy Northman, Captain Ron’s Bears

Manufacturer Categories

Manufactured Bear


Leander
DEMDACO


Mandell
GUND


Nancy Tillman Polar Bear
DEMDACO

Manufactured “Friend”


Bernese Mountain Dog
DEMDACO


Chihuahua Beanbag
DEMDACO


Rocco
GUND

Congratulations to all this year’s winners!