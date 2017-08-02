2017 TOBY Public’s Choice Award winners

Nearly 400 Teddy Bear & Friends readers cast their votes for this year’s Teddy Bear of the Year (TOBY) Public’s Choice Awards. The winners were announced at the Teddy Bear Artist Invitational (TBAI) in Syracuse, N.Y., July 29.
Teddy Bear & Friends would like to thank all the talented artists who entered their creations in this year’s competition, to the industry professionals who participated in the judging process which selected the Industry’s Choice Award winners and the Public’s Choice Award nominees, and to the readers who cast their votes by mail or online. We’ll be announcing the rules and key dates for the 2018 TOBY competition soon.
So without further ado, we present the winners of this year’s TOBY Public’s Choice Awards!
Artist Categories
Miniature Dressed Bear
Paul-Oliver
Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade
Miniature Undressed Bear
Biscuit
Lynn Bowie, Madabout Bears
Small Dressed Bear
Aiden
Laurent Bergmann, Lovable Bears
Small Undressed Bear
Mickey
Irina Kudryashov
Large Dressed Bear
Fletcher the Steampunk Aviator
Michele Freeman, Eden and Friends
Large Undressed Bear
Peony
Silke Hirschfelder, The Mountaineers
Miniature “Friend”
Gianduja Dolly Baby Goat
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations
Small “Friend”
GiGi
Cindy Cherry, CC Bears Australia
Large “Friend”
Bella
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears
Bear or “Friend” using Nontraditional Materials
Ernie’s Steampunk Biker Mouse
Stephanie Tiongco, Stevi T.’s Alpaca Encounters
Set or Vignette
Barney & Junior
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears
Manufacturer Categories
Manufactured Bear
Mandell
GUND
Manufactured “Friend”
Bernese Mountain Dog
DEMDACO
Artist of the Year
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears
Congratulations to all this year’s winners!