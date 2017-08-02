2017 TOBY Public’s Choice Award winners

Nearly 400 Teddy Bear & Friends readers cast their votes for this year’s Teddy Bear of the Year (TOBY) Public’s Choice Awards. The winners were announced at the Teddy Bear Artist Invitational (TBAI) in Syracuse, N.Y., July 29.

Teddy Bear & Friends would like to thank all the talented artists who entered their creations in this year’s competition, to the industry professionals who participated in the judging process which selected the Industry’s Choice Award winners and the Public’s Choice Award nominees, and to the readers who cast their votes by mail or online. We’ll be announcing the rules and key dates for the 2018 TOBY competition soon.

So without further ado, we present the winners of this year’s TOBY Public’s Choice Awards!

Artist Categories

Miniature Dressed Bear



Paul-Oliver

Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade

Miniature Undressed Bear



Biscuit

Lynn Bowie, Madabout Bears

Small Dressed Bear



Aiden

Laurent Bergmann, Lovable Bears

Small Undressed Bear



Mickey

Irina Kudryashov

Large Dressed Bear



Fletcher the Steampunk Aviator

Michele Freeman, Eden and Friends

Large Undressed Bear



Peony

Silke Hirschfelder, The Mountaineers

Miniature “Friend”



Gianduja Dolly Baby Goat

Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations

Small “Friend”



GiGi

Cindy Cherry, CC Bears Australia

Large “Friend”



Bella

Ozlem Waller, Ozbears

Bear or “Friend” using Nontraditional Materials



Ernie’s Steampunk Biker Mouse

Stephanie Tiongco, Stevi T.’s Alpaca Encounters

Set or Vignette



Barney & Junior

Ozlem Waller, Ozbears

Manufacturer Categories

Manufactured Bear



Mandell

GUND

Manufactured “Friend”



Bernese Mountain Dog

DEMDACO

Artist of the Year

Ozlem Waller, Ozbears

Congratulations to all this year’s winners!