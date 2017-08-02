Teddy Bear & Friends

2017 TOBY Public’s Choice Award winners

by

Michele Freeman, Ginger Brame, and Stevie T received their TOBY Public’s Choice Awards in person at the TBAI show July 29.

Nearly 400 Teddy Bear & Friends readers cast their votes for this year’s Teddy Bear of the Year (TOBY) Public’s Choice Awards. The winners were announced at the Teddy Bear Artist Invitational (TBAI) in Syracuse, N.Y., July 29.

Teddy Bear & Friends would like to thank all the talented artists who entered their creations in this year’s competition, to the industry professionals who participated in the judging process which selected the Industry’s Choice Award winners and the Public’s Choice Award nominees, and to the readers who cast their votes by mail or online. We’ll be announcing the rules and key dates for the 2018 TOBY competition soon.

So without further ado, we present the winners of this year’s TOBY Public’s Choice Awards!

 

Artist Categories

Miniature Dressed Bear


Paul-Oliver
Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade

Miniature Undressed Bear


Biscuit
Lynn Bowie, Madabout Bears

Small Dressed Bear


Aiden
Laurent Bergmann, Lovable Bears

 

Small Undressed Bear

 


Mickey
Irina Kudryashov

Large Dressed Bear

 


Fletcher the Steampunk Aviator
Michele Freeman, Eden and Friends

 

Large Undressed Bear


Peony
Silke Hirschfelder, The Mountaineers

Miniature “Friend”


Gianduja Dolly Baby Goat
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations

 

Small “Friend”


GiGi
Cindy Cherry, CC Bears Australia

 

Large “Friend”


Bella
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears

 

Bear or “Friend” using Nontraditional Materials


Ernie’s Steampunk Biker Mouse
Stephanie Tiongco, Stevi T.’s Alpaca Encounters

 

Set or Vignette


Barney & Junior
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears

 

Manufacturer Categories

Manufactured Bear


Mandell
GUND

Manufactured “Friend”


Bernese Mountain Dog
DEMDACO

Artist of the Year

From left: Barney & Junior, Alfie, Raja, and Bella, all by artist Ozlem Waller
Ozlem Waller, Ozbears

 

Congratulations to all this year’s winners!