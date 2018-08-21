TOBY 2018 Public’s Choice Award Winners

Summary of TOBY 2018 Public’s Choice Awards
Artist Categories
Miniature Dressed Bear
Anela
Lisa Madsen, Madsen Miniatures
Miniature Undressed Bear
Billy
Donna Griffin, Donna and the Bears
Small Dressed Bear
Mia
Kaeko Hayashida, Saint Bear
Small Undressed Bear
Horhe
Irina Kudryashova
Large Dressed Bear
Darrius Kipner
Wanda J. Carson, Carson Creations
Large Undressed Bear
Tudor
Yvonne Andrew, Bebbin Bears
Miniature Friend
Dolly Doggy Boston Terrier Puppy Turron
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations
Small Friend
Cheetah Neville
Katia Leyt
Large Friend
Rocky
Aiko Kawamoto, Aico Bear
Bear or Friend using Nontraditional Materials
Teddy
Cindy-Lou Thompson, Chicktin Creations
Set or Vignette
The Time Machine
Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade
Manufacturer Categories
Manufactured Bear
Fenella and Faith
Charlie Bears
Manufactured “Friend”
Georgette
GUND
Artist of the Year
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano
Ma’Sal Creations
