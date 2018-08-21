TOBY 2018 Public’s Choice Award Winners

Summary of TOBY 2018 Public’s Choice Awards

Artist Categories

Miniature Dressed Bear

Anela

Lisa Madsen, Madsen Miniatures

Miniature Undressed Bear

Billy

Donna Griffin, Donna and the Bears

Small Dressed Bear

Mia

Kaeko Hayashida, Saint Bear

Small Undressed Bear

Horhe

Irina Kudryashova

Large Dressed Bear

Darrius Kipner

Wanda J. Carson, Carson Creations

Large Undressed Bear

Tudor

Yvonne Andrew, Bebbin Bears

Miniature Friend

Dolly Doggy Boston Terrier Puppy Turron

Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations

Small Friend

Cheetah Neville

Katia Leyt

Large Friend

Rocky

Aiko Kawamoto, Aico Bear

Bear or Friend using Nontraditional Materials

Teddy

Cindy-Lou Thompson, Chicktin Creations

Set or Vignette

The Time Machine

Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade

Manufacturer Categories

Manufactured Bear

Fenella and Faith

Charlie Bears

Manufactured “Friend”

Georgette

GUND

Artist of the Year

Kumiko and Masaru Nakano

Ma’Sal Creations

Go Back

Start Over

Read about the 2018 Industry’s Choice winners

Read the contest rules.