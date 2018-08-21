Teddy Bear & Friends

TOBY 2018 Public’s Choice Award Winners

Summary of TOBY 2018 Public’s Choice Awards

Artist Categories
Miniature Dressed Bear
Anela
Lisa Madsen, Madsen Miniatures

Miniature Undressed Bear
Billy
Donna Griffin, Donna and the Bears

Small Dressed Bear
Mia
Kaeko Hayashida, Saint Bear

Small Undressed Bear
Horhe
Irina Kudryashova

Large Dressed Bear
Darrius Kipner
Wanda J. Carson, Carson Creations

Large Undressed Bear
Tudor
Yvonne Andrew, Bebbin Bears

Miniature Friend
Dolly Doggy Boston Terrier Puppy Turron
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano, Ma’Sal Creations

Small Friend
Cheetah Neville
Katia Leyt

Large Friend
Rocky
Aiko Kawamoto, Aico Bear

Bear or Friend using Nontraditional Materials
Teddy
Cindy-Lou Thompson, Chicktin Creations

Set or Vignette
The Time Machine
Ginger Brame, The Piece Parade

Manufacturer Categories
Manufactured Bear
Fenella and Faith
Charlie Bears

Manufactured “Friend”
Georgette
GUND

Artist of the Year
Kumiko and Masaru Nakano
Ma’Sal Creations

