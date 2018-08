More than 600 Teddy Bear & Friends readers cast their votes in this year’s Teddy Bear of the Year (TOBY) Public’s Choice Awards. The winners were announced at the Teddy Bear Artist Invitational show in Syracuse, N.Y., Aug. 18. We’d like to thank all the talented artists who entered their creations in the competition. We hope to see more of your work — and that of even more creators — in next year’s competition!