Bearington Collection Multiplies Joy With Spring Bunnies

If you’ve been living anywhere in the United States, you have to agree on one thing: spring is sure taking a long and leisurely route for its arrival. With snow alternating with gusty storms, and sunshine playing hide-and-seek with clouds, it’s hard to believe that we are in the month of April. (However, I know that the looming IRS deadline for tax payments will work as a brisk wake-up reminder.) With the weatherman not cooperating, and the taxman as our only signal that mid-April is upon us, I have to say “thank goodness” for Bearington Collection and its spring bunnies.

Bearington is known for its adorable bears, which are usually decked out in sweet, nostalgic little-girl costumes, but they are also quite renowned for their bunnies. Just in time for spring 2018, Bearington has sent a hare-raising hello to all of us who are aching for nice weather and more cheerful moods.

The fantastic thing about this latest crop of Bearington bunnies is that they carry on the tradition of being absolutely adorable in children’s togs. Not letting their bear cousins have all the fun and attention, these plush hares hog some attention in their pastel dresses, rompers, and pinafores.

Plus, it’s not just the cuddly, clad critters that catch your attention! (Try saying that fast …) Bearington also excels at unleashing bunnies that are downright cute in their birthday suits. The bunnies that are more natural (or “au naturel” for us Francophones) have a brilliant blending of realism and whimsy. I can’t say which I prefer because I’m impressed with the big-headed, big-eyed Bunni, as well as the more refined and biologically accurate Hopi.

One of the really imaginative aspects of the Bearington Collection, and it is on full display here with the bunnies, is that their designers often partner a brand-new creation with a mini friend or a huggable relative. These darling duos are emblematic of Bearington’s past collections, and their new spring 2018 one, too.

Skip and Hop are super sweet. Named after two very evocative action words, these white and gray bunnies don’t need language to tug at a collector’s heart. They are truly handsome and well-crafted.

Bella & Bunni epitomizes that special Bearington flair for making plush pals that look like little children, while still maintaining their critter connection. The pairing of Bella with her tiny Bunni pet is akin to a kindergartener’s school photo. It is so sweet and smacks of innocence and nostalgia. This is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Other clever pairings from Bearington are Bitsy & Bunnies. Yes, Easter has come and gone, but I bet the chocolate bunnies are still lingering in your house. (Especially when boxes of chocolate were slashed to 50% off the very next day!) Bitsy & Bunnies pays homage to the little kid who resides in all of us. It doesn’t matter how many calories we should be eating, when we see that familiar chocolate-bunny silhouette, we want to grab an armful and indulge!

In addition to confectionary charmers, with chocolate as the centerpiece, Bearington also has a soft spot for hardboiled eggs — or, at least, the soft, huggable version of a hardboiled goodie.

Izzy A. Egg is an egg! Her name gives away that clue, but her costume solidifies it. The Bearington bunny is laugh-out-loud hilarious in her pink rotund egg outfit. Another new release with that egg theme is Ella & Egg.

Ella is also a vision in pink, and her pastel egg comfort toy is reminiscent of the lovies or blankies that we used to drag around as young tots. From the top of her pink-hatted head to the soles of her soft-pink feet, Ella is quite the egg-cellent design!

Yes, I am so happy that Bearington has a bevy of bunnies to raise our spirits and to remind us that this month of April is part of the spring season. Despite the seeming forecasts of a never-ending winter, spring is here.

The Bearington bunnies are here. We should be joyful that the bunnies are part of their company’s collection and not just an Easter fad or passing fancy. We can collect and showcase these bunnies all year long!