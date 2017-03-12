Cast Your Vote in the 2017 TOBY Public’s Choice Awards!

The winners of the 2017 Teddy Bear of the Year (TOBY) Industry’s Choice Awards were announced Jan. 7 at the Crossroads Doll & Teddy Bear Show in San Diego. Chosen from approximately 200 entries, the winners now go on to become the nominees for this year’s TOBY Public’s Choice Awards, voted on by Teddy Bear & Friends readers.

Check out this year’s nominees — the Industry’s Choice winners. Then you can go to the TOBY online ballot to vote for your favorite entry in each category, as well enter your choice for Artist of the Year, chosen from the artists whose entries won Industry’s Choice Awards in this year’s competition. The deadline to cast your vote is June 30, 2017.

The winners of the Public’s Choice Awards will be announced July 29 at the Teddy Bear Artist Invitational (TBAI) in Syracuse, N.Y.