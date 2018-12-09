Christmas Dreaming: Zwergnase bears are best pals to dolls, collectors

Zwergnase is primarily known as a doll company, but its founder Nicole Marschollek-Menzner has always had a soft spot in her heart for bears. Many of her dolls are created with critter companions. Her well-dressed dolls are accompanied by tiny bears, bunnies, kitties, or pups. The presence of a bear or another plush pet makes the dolls seem less lonely, more childlike somehow. We certainly don’t want our dolls and bears to be lonely — look at the sad life of children’s author Dare Wright, who penned the classic “Edith the Lonely Doll” book franchise. We want our dolls and our bears to be glad. If they can become each other’s best friends, cheers all around!

Christmas is the perfect time for musing about doll-and-bear combos. When the reason for the season revolves around peace on earth and goodwill toward men, it seems charitable to pair the dolls and bears that live in one’s house. Now is the time of year to bring all good bears and dolls together for holiday decorating and displaying. Zwergnase has that spirit of mutual mohair cooperation all year long.

Zwergnase is based in Germany, where its chief designer and “dreamer CEO” was born and raised. Young Nicole grew up in the portion of Germany that is considered the corridor for toys, porcelain, and glass. Living in Rauenstein, Germany, Nicole had the collector gene embedded in her makeup from early on. She studied to be a toymaker, and that extraordinary career choice particularly resonates during this time of the year.

While so many consumers still aren’t sure exactly where their toys come from — they say they don’t believe in Santa, but the possibility is intriguing — the notion of a person growing up wanting to cobble together toys is quite charming. It seems old-fashioned and of another era. That aura of charm, quirkiness, and wholesome innocence are apparent in Zwergnase’s bear designs.

The bears are reflective of their creator, Marschollek-Menzner, and also of their collectors. They straddle the world of teddy bears, wide-eyed children, and positive thoughts for a happy future. They are hybrids of the best of humanity and what we imagine our teddy bear companions are. Never mind how real-life bears might react if we were to surprise them during a walk in the woods. For us teddy bear fans, all ursine pals have the good humor of Pooh, the empathy of Paddington, and the can-do spirit of Corduroy, the bear who had the initiative to get down off a store’s toy shelf and hunt for his missing overall button!

Christmas is the ideal time to celebrate our bears for how they have helped to fill our home with love and laughter. (Yes, unless you have a Teddy Ruxpin, it’s you, the collector, who has been doing the chuckling.) Just like companion animals in real life are known to be mood elevators and beneficial for good health, the same holds true for our plush pals.

Zwergnase can’t advertise their mohair bears as medicinal, but the critters do help to alleviate stress, combat anxiety, and help to diminish feelings of isolation. This isn’t just part of Zwergnase’s business model; in fact, it’s true of all teddy bears and stuffed-animal creations. Social scientists have proven that pet substitutes help to stave off the blues and feelings of depression that can sometimes overwhelm people.

Having the tactile presence of a bear friend can help a person feel less alone and misunderstood. It’s not an accident that the duo of Christopher Robin and Winnie has remained beloved and lauded for nearly a century.

It was before the stock market crashed that Winnie the Pooh made his literary debut, and for nearly 100 years, the antics of Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh, and their growing coterie of critters, has equaled calming bedtime reading. The affection between a boy and his bear has remained a love story for the ages. It’s that acknowledgment that teddy bears do more than just take up space — they fill space and improve our space — that makes an arctophile’s heart beat soundly.

Zwergnase has quite a lot of bears to choose from, and they can be bought as solo creations, or as the kindred animal spirits to an array of different dolls. However they are selected, these teddy bears are a friendly and gentle reminder of the best parts of the holiday season. They embody the bonds of friendship, family, and care for one’s fellow man! They are the anti-Grinch, if you know what I mean!

On behalf of The Plush Life, I wish you a beary merry Christmas and a happy, healthy, ursine new year!