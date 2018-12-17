Move over, Rudolph! Could dragons be Santa’s next delivery vehicle?

Christmas is a bright holiday for myriad reasons: the twinkle in Santa’s eyes, the exuberance in a child’s face, the laughter that rings out in families’ living rooms, and the plugged-in bulbs that sparkle and shine on trees, mantelpieces, and every available piece of décor. Yes, Christmas is all about lightening one’s mood and elevating one’s spirit, but it’s also about running up the electric bill while you create a mini Disney Theme Park in your neighborhood.

Yes, lights are a big deal at Christmastime. The First Noel, of course, had the star in the sky, leading Wise Men and shepherds alike to the manger. As centuries have passed, we’re not able to replicate a miraculous bundle of brightness, but we have a secular, jolly surrogate: Santa and his flying sleigh. More specifically, Rudolph and his “nose so bright.” The soaring critter and his glowing nasal region have been a part of an American Christmas since the book and song captured imaginations back in the 1940s. (Though, sadly, Rudolph might be making his last run, courtesy of complaints about it being a celebration of bullying. More about that, at a later date!)

Perhaps if Rudolph does make his final bow this year, he’ll be replaced (speedily) by another fiery ball of swift movement. What, pray tell? Why, a dragon, of course! We all know that dragons are enormously popular. On “Game of Thrones,” a show that has a cast of hundreds, it seems, the Mother of Dragons is the breakout star. What’s not to love about a petite, pretty woman who is able to saunter up to a dragon, mount it, and then take to the skies distributing her own brand of justice and freedom? It’s like a fantasy version of rootin’-tootin’ Annie Oakley combined with Abraham Lincoln and a touch of Tinker Bell.

Douglas Toys must have a sixth sense about such cultural stirrings. It’s quite spooky that they have released — in time for the holidays — a bevy of Light & Sound mythic creations. Featuring dragons, unicorns, and narwhals — the unicorn of the sea — these plush characters light up and make appropriate noises. If you’re looking for a gift that will deliver bells and whistles at Christmas, what better way than to deliver a Light & Sound creation?

The dragons — winged and ready to step in if Rudolph is summarily retired—are quite majestic in size. They are 23 inches tall — that’s nearly two feet of holiday happiness. The debuting dragons are Kazra and Shreya. Douglas has created these dragons with distinct genders: Kazra is a male; Shreya is a female. Both are activated when their backs are stroked. After being touched, the dragons emit two “magical” sounds. (This is ideal to me, because I’ve long maintained that dragons are like big, scaly housecats. They definitely come off that way in the incredible “How to Train a Dragon” movie franchise.)

The two fantastical collectibles come with on/off switches, and contain removable batteries. Their chests and wings light up, and the boy dragon also has a mouth that lights up. (Wait! Can there be sexism in the world of re-imagined dragons? Or maybe the male dragons have that specific ability in their gene pool? I’ll have to contact George R.R. Martin about that!)

Besides the airborne dragons, there are also the Light & Sound Unicorns. The initial two are named Astra and Celestia. The two fillies — I’m assuming that’s what female unicorns are called — have light-up hearts and horns. They both stand 12.5 inches tall, and their manes invite owners to brush them, style them, and play with them. Here’s a chance for any unicorn enthusiast to act like a fairy-tale beautician: practice your French-braiding skills and become a fantasy Vidal Sassoon.

Just like I mentioned in an earlier holiday blog, “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, has become a classic Christmas film, and has introduced the world to the wonders of the narwhal. I still have a hard time believing that that sea creature is real. If anything looks like it escaped from an animatronic amusement park, it is a narwhal! Douglas has its Light & Sound version named Misty.

Measuring 24 inches long, her body and her horn light up! Pretend that you’re Buddy the Elf and give Misty a friendly hug and share a Christmas carol, too. The Douglas narwhal makes two distinct sounds — could be an attempt at harmonizing — and its sparkly body illuminates and shines, showing its happiness and glee. What a perfect way to put a glistening, glowing touch on a Christmas celebration.