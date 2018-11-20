New San Diego show aims to aid gray whales

Bears With a Mission is a new teddy bear show and sale scheduled for Jan. 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Courtyard San Diego Airport/Liberty Station in San Diego. The show is organized by bear artist Cindy Malchoff, who also organizes the annual Teddy Bear Artist Invitational (TBAI) show in Syracuse, New York.

The one-day show will feature artist, Steiff, and vintage teddy bears and friends, along with bear-making supplies and a Good Bears of the World booth. More than 20 exhibitors have already signed up for the show. Admission is free, and there will be raffles and door prizes, along with light refreshments. Free-will donations will be contributed to research and conservation projects for gray whales.

Friday evening, Jan. 11, attendees can join a group outing to the Birch Aquarium, then out to dinner “Dutch treat.” Advance notice is required to join the group — contact the show organizer at bearswithamission@gmail.com to sign up. For more information about the show and hotel, go to www.bearswithamission.com.