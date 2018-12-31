Rescue Resolution: WWF makes meaningful plush adoptions

As we embark upon another New Year looming before us, we can try to learn all the lyrics to “Auld Lang Syne” — perhaps both the original Scots version and the more well-known English translation — and we can compile our list of resolutions. For most adults, the promises for next year include dieting and exercising to produce a thinner and sleeker version of you. Of course, this is a very difficult pledge to adhere to during these wintry sweater months. With pounds of cookies and chocolates popping up at every holiday get-together, it does take amazing willpower to stick to the “less is more” calorie counting. (Yep, if I eat less, I’ll gain more years; if I eat less, I’ll buy more and better clothing; if I eat less, I’ll be more like my younger self, etc.)

However, along with all the self-directed, more self-centered vows, there are also folks who make resolution propositions to do better for the world around them. For plush collectors, this is best served with the WWF Adoption Kits. If there are certain animals, breeds, or species that you’d love to go “to the mattresses” for — yes, I’ve just been immersed in a “Godfather” marathon — then the World Wildlife Fund has the ideal vehicle for highlighting the precarious position of many of our earth’s four-legged and furry residents.

The WWF Organization offers a lovely Adoption Kit for $55, which includes a plush version of the critter, an adoption certificate, a species card, a color photo of the animal, and free priority shipping. Additionally, there is a personal acknowledgment letter that is sent to the recipient as well. It’s quite a lovely and thoughtful package.

The animals that a collector can crusade for, and then receive a really well-made plush rendering of, are ever expanding. Naturally, there are the cute creatures: the little lion cub is particularly endearing. There are also the more regal adult animals and their plush doppelgangers. Among them are mandrills, golden lion tamarins (not any relation to a lion or a lioness), seahorses, woodpeckers, chinstrap penguins, barn owls, leopards and giant tortoises. Yes, you get the idea, there is a breed and a huggable “stuffed animal” for every taste and inclination.

All total, there are 144 options available. That is quite a testament to the number of philanthropic plush collectors who exist out there, and it’s also a rather sad commentary that there are this many species that have been pushed to the verge of needing rescuing and conservation. As animal habitats become more and more encroached upon — where I live, developers have gone wild with building, and have caused wildlife to flee their diminished terrain — roadkill and dangerous beast-to-human encounters are on the rise, and it’s a microcosm of what has happened all around the world.

Organizations, like the WWF, raise funds, awareness, and consciousness about the plight of endangered or near-extinct animals. Joining the Adoption Kit brigade for 2018, and into 2019, are a pack of new plush arrivals: the mouse lemur, the cottontop tamarin, the two-toed sloth, the bison calf, the sea turtle hatchling, African rhino calf, California condor, the serval, and capybara. My daughter has a deep affection for the sloths and the capybara, and we “adopted” the real-life capybara that resides in our local zoo. We made a donation to be used for its food, medical attention, toys, and other everyday needs. (Yep, toys are crucial for the capybara’s daily disposition.)

If you are inclined toward saving a species, but want to save some room for other collectibles down the road, the WWF also permits folks to make a Virtual Adoption, which means that the donation does not garner the plush animal, the photo, the certificate and the card. Rather, there is just an acknowledgment letter to give thanks for the donation. (Giving money, your time, your energy, and your commitment to saving critters is a noble pastime. Look at the good human company you’ll be in: Prince Charles and Prince William, Brigitte Bardot, Pamela Anderson, and perennial “girl next door” Doris Day!)

Wander over to the WWF website and you can investigate the levels of adoptions. These tiers range from $25 to $100, and each allows for a different grouping of tchotchkes. Whatever you decide to do as a self-improvement for 2019, perhaps there will be a bit of offering “hand to paw” over the upcoming months.

The animal world will silently and sincerely benefit, and that is really the best sign of self-improvement: selfless assistance that leads to self-satisfaction.