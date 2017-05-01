Rose-colored Glasses: Rosey Day’s optimism lives up to her colorful name

Photos courtesy of Rosey Day

Movie stars and famous authors, top-selling musicians and painters—wow, they often get to name themselves. (Or, at least, their brand-conscious managers and smart agents do!) For the rest of us mere mortals, we are stuck with the names we are born with, or can choose to change if we deign to get hitched. However, even the best romantic union might not provide a step-up in one’s name. Case in point: Norma Jeane Baker was dubbed Marilyn Monroe, but after wedding baseball hero Joe DiMaggio and then playwright Arthur Miller, she became Norma Jeane Baker DiMaggio Miller. It’s a mouthful but definitely not an improvement over the fictional and alliterative Marilyn Monroe.

How lucky, then, that bear artist Rosey Day only had to turn to her birth certificate to assume her ideal bear-making name. Honestly, “rosey day” sounds like a greeting that one adorable elf would exchange with another, doesn’t it? “How’s your day going today, Bilbo?” “Oh, can’t complain. It’s a rosey day!”

The Australian artist was born with the longer name of Rosemary, but it was curtailed during her childhood: “I am the first one to acknowledge that it sounds like something I made up. However, when I was but a wee thing, I managed to lose the ‘m,’ ‘a,’ and ‘r,’ so I’ve been ‘Rosey’ for as long as I can remember!”

The Aussie bear artist has a fantastic sense of humor, and it has been on display in her menagerie of creations since 1999. When thinking about her earliest endeavors, Rosey slyly states, “Those original efforts are definitely more ‘bear maker’ than ‘bear artist,’ though! I have to admit that with total humility! I have improved!”

When Rosey sits down to unleash a new character, she is often surprised by her final accomplishment. It is not a matter of science or drawing up and following a blueprint for the talented miniaturist. “Often what springs to mind for me are the words of the indomitable Tim Gunn when he says, ‘Make it work.’ Let’s face it, sometimes that sweet girly bunny in your head just isn’t what you are holding in your hands. Some—a lot of—mental readjustment is required,” she remarks. “You’ve begun it, and now you have to make it work!”

Immersed in the bear world for nearly 20 years—give or take a few thousand days—Day has a solid idea of her place in the industry, and what her bears and other critters mean to their collectors. “The way I see it, the teddy bears and all their friends are small investments in happiness that can provide ongoing pleasure,” she muses. “I have great fun designing and making my bears, and I can see similar joy reflected on collectors’ faces as they walk off with the new addition to their hugs.”

Spreading happiness and creating joy—sharing a “rosey day” with her customers—is paramount to her work ethics. “When I hear from a collector that a bear of mine has made them smile that day—be it from playing with or just admiring—there is an intense satisfaction that my job is done, both successfully and well. I have put a little happiness out there, and there is nothing better,” she admits, “except for maybe putting a LOT of happiness out there!”

Because so many of her offerings are indeed small, tiny, little, and mini, they are usually set aside for displaying. Her work finds its place on the shelves and inside the curio cabinets of her collectors. Rosey admits that she sometimes feels jealousy about the bigger-scale critters of her colleagues: “I will admit to feeling envious of collectors walking around and hugging their purchases at bear shows. You can’t really hug my creations. You can cradle them in your palm, but you can’t hug them tight. For collectors of bigger bears, it must be hard to draw that line where a collectible Ted ceases being a comfort to hug and then goes on display.”

Part philosopher and part dreamer, Rosey has found the best way to spend her days. “It isn’t rocket science, but it is an important job,” she states. “We have a fantastic community in the bear world. It is a perfect union of makers and collectors. The creative stage is such a solitary process that it would be impossible to continue without there being lots of other good bits!”

For Rosey Day, the most satisfying part of her workday is simple: “When I see something in my head and know exactly how to draw the pattern, then as I’m sewing it together, it is like I have made that original idea come to life, right in front of me! Such an awesome feeling! But, with that said, some of my best pieces finish up completely different from how I imagined them. That’s brilliant, too, though. Just think—I’m looking down on a creation that I had no idea I had the talent or knowledge to make! It’s amazing.”

Taking a moment to put it all into perspective, the rosey-natured artist shares: “Surprising myself with what I can do . . . that can be so wonderful!”