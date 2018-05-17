Steiff Says I Do: You can turn a ceremony into a Royal Wedding

Oh, love is in the air … and it has much to do with the impending Royal Wedding 2018 version and also the brand-new Steiff wedding collectibles. These beautifully crafted mementos are ideal as bridal-shower gifts and decorations for receptions and other nuptial-based festivities. While Meghan Markle might be the bride of the hour, Steiff is making sure that glamor, romance, and sentimentality can belong to all current “I Do’ers.”

Steiff has unveiled some lovely creations that include bears and doves for 2018, and their wedding swans from 2017 are still a wonder to behold. All of these ceremonial keepsakes are made with Steiff’s attention to detail, blended with ways to make the creations a part of the actual exchanging of vows.

The Wedding Dove Set is made from the finest white mohair. The birds’ wings are refined with silver threads. To make sure that the doves reflect the ebullient and joyful mood of the bride and groom, Steiff has decorated the torsos with Swarovski crystals. The doves’ wings, tail, and breasts are swathed in crystals that mirror how much romance and promises sparkle together on a special wedding day.

Likewise, the doves come attached to a satin ribbon—blue, to honor the traditional marriage mantra of “something borrowed, something blue.” Their beaks are also made in a blue hue. The satin ribbons can be tied to the wedding rings as they are carried down the aisle by the ring-bearer, or the doves can be attached to the written vows, a nod to the couple’s ascent into a life shared together.

White doves have long been associated with the wedding ceremony. White is a symbol of purity and innocence; doves are a symbol of peace and love. The white doves represent a couple that is entering into a union hallmarked by love and innocence, aspiring to have a peaceful and pure life together. Yes, the notion does sound rather antiquated, perhaps a last vestige from the age of chivalry and courtly love. But, heck, if you can’t feel pure romantic love at a wedding, when can you feel it?

Meghan and Prince Harry’s big day will be televised on May 19—breaking down the notion of Renaissance nobility—but it will be taking place against a medieval background, with a historical context as its landscape. Even if the bridal party ends up engaging in selfies and pinning their favorite photos to Pinterest, they are carrying on the long tradition of two individuals coming together to become one.

The Steiff bride and groom teddy bear pendants are designed to approximate a bride garbed in white and a groom dressed in black (still the most popular colors for Western wedding ensembles). The bride bear has Swarovski crystals adorning its body. She has a white lace collar around her neck, and her nose and mouth are embellished with silver thread. The groom bear is noticeable for its bow tie, which is accented with Swarovski crystals, too. Both of these 4-inch teddy bears have charms dangling from the bottoms of their pendant chains. These are great gifts for an arctophile who is tying the knot, or as a way to dress up an envelope that contains a check or money.

Also joining the pendants for 2018 are the 10-inch Bride Bear and the 11-inch Bridegroom Bear. These five-jointed teddy bears are made of mohair, and can stand or sit. They can move their arms, legs, and heads. They are embellished with Swarovski crystals and silver thread. The Steiff Bride Bear and her Bridegroom have the infinity symbol on the sole of their right foot, physically hoping for a long and happy life together.

Last year’s Mr. and Mrs. Swan are the stellar example of what a marriage craves to become: a lifetime partnership of caring, concern, and connections. Swans are symbolic of fidelity and faithfulness. Believed to mate for life, swans also build a home together. Naturalists have proven that swans breed in the same nest, year after year, and they continue to rebuild it after each birthing. The swan pair makes a family unit and builds a home together. They are a testament to the bonds of monogamy and loyalty, working in tandem to make a life together for their sake and that of their children.

The Steiff swans have necks and beaks that when put together form the shape of a heart. And to further enhance their romantic appeal, the swans come with satin ribbons that are able to be attached to wedding rings, checks, and personal messages to the happy couple.

Perhaps Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will receive a Steiff keepsake this year—or perhaps their palatial residence will have a pond filled with gliding, sailing swans. The Steiff wedding heirlooms are fit for a princess and a prince, and isn’t that how all brides and grooms feel on their long-anticipated day? Weddings make everyone feel like a royal, and Steiff treasures that.

Read about more Royal Wedding collectibles:

Meghan Mania: Which doll will be first in the new Royal Wedding race?

Royal Romance: Ashton-Drake Unveils Look at Meghan and Prince Harry’s Dolls

Flower Girl Doll: Lottie Dolls salutes littlest Royal Wedding 2018 member

Read more posts about Steiff:

A Dahl to Call Your Own: Author Roald Dahl’s characters get the Steiff treatment

Steiff Strife! Kick up a fuss with these Tom & Jerry friendly foes

A Steiff “Button in Ear” Primer